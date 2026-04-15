Mayor Evans touts 'resilient' Rochester in State of the City

Mayor Malik Evans delivered his 2026 State of the City address Wednesday evening, characterizing Rochester as resilient, robust and ready.

The theme of Evans' speech, delivered at Innovation Square’s theater, were dueling catchphrases: “Stand ROC Solid” and “The Rochester Way.” In both, he sought to describe a city that has come through the social and economic strains of the pandemic and built a more solid foundation for the future.

He highlighted declining crime numbers, affordable housing developments like Harper’s Corner on East Main Street, new job opportunities for youth through a partnership with RochesterWorks, and an expanded city lifeguard program.

“I call it the Rochester Way because collaboration and collective action is the source of Rochester’s unflagging resilience,” Evans said. “And now, we need that resilience more than ever. We need to embrace the Rochester Way more than ever, as we face new and unpredictable challenges.”

Those challenges, he said, include threats from the Trump administration to withhold federal funds from Rochester due to Rochester’s sanctuary city status and the Department of Justice ongoing lawsuit over the same policy.

Evans pointed to those concerns as motivation for forming the Rochester resilience roundtable, a cohort of human services organizations and advocacy groups meant to prepare for any disruption of city funds or services.

“Think of it like Josh Allen’s ‘Mangia, Mangia, Mangia’ – the audible call he uses when he spots a blitz and changes the play before the ball is snapped,” Evans said. “When we issue the call to Stand ROC Solid, our best players – the people of Rochester – make the adjustments to control the line of scrimmage.”

Evans also stressed his administration’s emphasis on attracting businesses and development that uplifts the average Rochesterian. He pointed specifically to Reju, a French textile recycling firm which plans to open its first U.S. operation at Eastman Business Park. That development is expected to create about 100 direct jobs, and a slew of support jobs through a partnership with Goodwill of the Finger Lakes.

Stable, affordable housing and good-paying jobs are the key factors to Rochester’s growth, he said.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the movie “Little Shop of Horrors,” about a plant that won’t stop growing,” Evans said. “But in the basement of City Hall, we have a Little Shop of Scorers in the division of Housing and Business Development, with an affordable housing inventory and business investment portfolio that won’t stop growing.”

Little news was announced during Evans speech. Instead, he reflected on incremental developments, projects, and policies that he said are moving the city in a better direction, with an emphasis on community collaboration.

“I’m sure many of you are familiar with the African proverb about accomplishing big goals or realizing your highest ambitions: ‘If you want to eat an elephant, do it one bite at a time,’” Evans said. “It’s good advice. But you have to know where to start, how to take that first bite. And you can learn where to start by just showing up.”