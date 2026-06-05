Flower Fest is Saturday in High Falls

Flower Fest — a one-time celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the iconic City Mark — is 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the High Falls District.

The area off State Street north of downtown will become what the city describes as "an open-air marketplace" with artists and vendors offering City Mark-inspired fare, from artwork to apparel to handcrafted items.

There also will be live music, screenings of “City Mark: A Rochester Icon,” and a 9:45 p.m. drone show over the falls.