Cobbs Hill nominated for state and national historic registries

The Cobbs Hill and Washington Grove Historic Preservation District has been nominated to be added to the state and national registry of historic places.

The site is one of 19 across the state nominated for the registries, a designation that makes the sites eligible for various state and federal grants and tax credits. Other landmarks nominated in this round include Gates Manor Apartments in Buffalo, the First Universalist Church of Henderson in Jefferson County, and the Chelsea Hotel in New York City. The latter is already on the registers, but the documentation is being updated to note its significance in LGBTQ history.

“With new research, collaboration, and Our Whole History initiative, we are telling more complete histories of communities throughout New York State,” said Kate Moser, commissioner of the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. “This diverse group of nominations highlights the many ways historic places help us understand New York’s history and identity.”

Last year, the Rochester City Council designated Cobbs Hill and Washington Grove as a historic preservation district, effectively shielding it from future development. The city previously had eight historic preservation districts. Cobbs Hill was the first new one in 32 years, and also the first to be made entirely of parkland.

The entire site, including Cobbs Hill Park, spans about 128 acres. Of that, Washington Grove makes up 22.5 acres. Washington Grove is an old growth forest that is a popular attraction both for urban naturalists and art enthusiasts. A pair of abandoned water towers atop a hill in the grove serves as a constantly rotating exhibition of graffiti art.

The 19 sites recommended for historic preservation were reviewed by the state commission on Thursday. Once approved by Moser, the properties would be listed in the state registry and then considered for the national registry.