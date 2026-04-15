Event is about connecting veterans to services and support

An event Friday is meant to help veterans in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region access services including housing support, VA benefits assistance, health care resources, and community programs.

The VA Finger Lakes Health Care System is hosting its Veteran's Stand Down event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 256, 454 N. Main St., Canandaigua. An opening ceremony is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.

Veterans will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with representatives from VA programs, the Veterans Benefits Administration, and local community organizations.

Lunch will be provided at noon, and organizers will distribute military surplus items while they last.

The event is open to all U.S. military veterans, but proof of veteran status is required, such as a VA identification or a DD-214 discharge from active duty certificate.