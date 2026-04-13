Local gas prices jump. They now exceed state, national averages

Average gas prices in Rochester are up 15 cents per gallon from a week ago, exceeding state and national averages.

The latest data from AAA show the local price for regular unleaded stands at $4.18. That is higher than most other regions of the state, including Buffalo, Albany and Syracuse. The statewide average mirrored the national average Monday at $4.12, data show.

The Finger Lakes region has some of the highest gas prices in the state, in addition to the North Country, as well as Delaware, Westchester and Rockland counties.

The U.S.-led war in Iran has driven up the price of oil. Meanwhile, demand for gasoline is rising while domestic supply and production decreased in recent days, according to the Energy Information Administration.

President Donald Trump warned this weekend that gas prices might remain elevated for months to come.

“Frankly the gas hasn’t gone up as much as I thought,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday, and while he hoped prices would fall by the November midterm elections they likely would be "the same or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same.”