FAFSA Fest helps Rochester students get financial assistance for college

The Rochester Education Foundation and the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center are hosting a college financial aid application event called FAFSA Fest this week.

FAFSA Fest is an opportunity for 12th graders in the Rochester City School District to receive help filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the New York state Tuition Assistance Program forms.

Students in 11th grade and their families are also invited to attend to get a sense of the process ahead of their senior year.

Students can also get support with understanding offer letters from colleges, learn about more scholarship and finance opportunities, and meet local college representatives, according to a news release. Free food and childcare are also provided.

Assistance is offered in English and Spanish. The event takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center on Chestnut Street.