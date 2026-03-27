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Bull's Head road work set to begin

WXXI News
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:27 PM EDT
A rendering of the planned side streets realignment and changes at West Main and Genesee streets.
Erdman Anthony
/
City of Rochester
A rendering of the planned side streets realignment and changes at West Main and Genesee streets.

The city of Rochester will begin road reconstruction work in the Bull's Head neighborhood on Monday, and that will mean some closures.

Kensington Street will be closed between Silver and Brown streets, and Silver Street between York and Taylor streets will be shut down.

Crews will realign the streets into a new configuration that the city says will better serve traffic flow and pedestrians while supporting future development in Bull's Head.

The city expects construction to be completed by the summer.

A rendering of West Main Street looking west toward the Chili and West avenues split and St. Mary's campus shows buildings along either side rising four and five stories.
Local News
Bull's Head readies for new streets, a workforce center and newly built houses
Brian Sharp
This is the former commercial district near where West Main Street splits into Chili and West avenues. Today it totals about 12 acres of vacant land.

The redevelopment of Bull's Head, a former commercial district where West Main Street splits into Chili and West avenues, has been decades in the making. The road work is just one aspect of the plans for the neighborhood. The city has already done cleanup work on some contaminated sites and demolished dilapidated buildings.

Late last year, ESL opened a branch in Bull's Head. Other planned additions include a workforce development center and single-family homes that would be for sale.
Local News