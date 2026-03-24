Investigators remove dozens of dogs from Orleans County residence

Nearly 60 dogs were removed from an Orleans County home yesterday (on Monday).

Lollypop Farm says in a statement that the Sheriff's Office asked for help with a welfare check at a Murdock Road home in Lyndonville.

Investigators determined that intervention was necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals on the property, according to Lollypop Farm.

In total, 58 dogs were humanely removed from the home and transported to Lollypop Farm, where they will receive veterinary evaluations and care.

The investigation remains active.

