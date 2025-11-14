Rochester dispensary marks milestone for New York's legal cannabis industry

New York’s 500th cannabis dispensary opened Friday on South Clinton Avenue.

The opening of Green Comfort in the city of Rochester's Swillburg neighborhood marks a milestone for the state’s cannabis industry. After a rocky start that included lawsuits and court injunctions, the first legal dispensary in New York opened in late December 2022 in New York City.

It would be nearly a year before Monroe County saw its first dispensary. MJ Dispensary opened in Henrietta in December 2023. There are now 20 cannabis dispensaries in the county.

In total, the state Office of Cannabis Management has issued1,991 adult-use cannabis licenses for cultivators, dispensaries, and processers across the state. To date, the office estimates the total amount of sales at $1.4 billion.

“Each license we approve reflects more than compliance; it reflects confidence in a system designed to promote fairness, safety, and community investment,” Jessica García, chair of the Cannabis Control Board, said in a statement. “Together, we’re building an industry that uplifts New Yorkers and sets a national standard for equity and integrity.”

Tune into WXXI News Tuesday for a one-on-one interview with Felicia Reid, director of the Office of Cannabis Management, on the state of New York's cannabis industry.

