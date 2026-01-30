© 2026 WXXI News
Sheriff's Office urges caution for drivers in Henrietta

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published January 30, 2026 at 11:41 AM EST

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers that numerous traffic signals in Henrietta are not working.

Motorists are advised to approach intersections with caution and treat any traffic signal that isn't working as an all-way stop. Local and state officials are working to fix the problem.

Roughly 1,800 customers have lost power in Brighton and Henrietta. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two issues are related.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office also said the intersection of East Henrietta and Calkins roads remains closed to traffic as crews repair a broken water main.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
