© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Human trafficking: an epidemic hidden in plain sight

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:12 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has dark braids in a bun on the top of her head and is wearing glasses, a bright blue blazer and bright blue shirt; a woman at center has long blonde hair and is wearing an army green shirt, a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white hooded sweater.
1 of 2  — Celia McIntosh and Melanie Blow with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Celia McIntosh and Melanie Blow with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 30, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A smiling man with very short brown hair and a brown beard is wearing a floral patterned button-down shirt.
2 of 2  — Jacob Kirkman
Jacob Kirkman
Provided
WXXI News

The Epstein scandal has raised awareness of the realities of human trafficking.

Prevention experts say the general public could be more versed in how to spot trafficking in order to help survivors.

This hour, we discuss the state of human trafficking in this country, how the current climate is affecting survivors, and what advocates say is needed to curb an epidemic that hides in plain sight.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams