Human trafficking: an epidemic hidden in plain sight
The Epstein scandal has raised awareness of the realities of human trafficking.
Prevention experts say the general public could be more versed in how to spot trafficking in order to help survivors.
This hour, we discuss the state of human trafficking in this country, how the current climate is affecting survivors, and what advocates say is needed to curb an epidemic that hides in plain sight.
Our guests:
- Melanie Blow, founding member and board vice president for the Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and executive director of the Stop Abuse Campaign
- Celia McIntosh, DNP, RN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC, CCRN, CEN, SCRN, CNRN, president emeritus of the Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and founder and CEO of McIntosh Advocacy and Consulting
- Jacob Kirkman, U.S. marketing coordinator for Inland Kenworth