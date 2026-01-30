© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monroe County DMV offices to debut new system for appointments and more

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:33 PM EST

The Monroe County Clerk's Office is rolling out a new appointment and walk-in process at all four of the DMV branches it operates.

On Monday, the QLESS system will go live at the offices. It will allow residents to join virtual queues and schedule appointments either online or from on-site kiosks, according to a news release from the clerk's office. It will also provide real-time updates and notifications.

"The system not only prioritizes resident convenience, it also facilitates more efficient workflows within the office, promoting more personalized service and increased service capacity," the release stated.

Appointments for the Henrietta, Irondequoit, downtown Rochester, and Greece DMV offices can be made at monroecounty.gov/dmv.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule