Monroe County DMV offices to debut new system for appointments and more

The Monroe County Clerk's Office is rolling out a new appointment and walk-in process at all four of the DMV branches it operates.

On Monday, the QLESS system will go live at the offices. It will allow residents to join virtual queues and schedule appointments either online or from on-site kiosks, according to a news release from the clerk's office. It will also provide real-time updates and notifications.

"The system not only prioritizes resident convenience, it also facilitates more efficient workflows within the office, promoting more personalized service and increased service capacity," the release stated.

Appointments for the Henrietta, Irondequoit, downtown Rochester, and Greece DMV offices can be made at monroecounty.gov/dmv.