Human trafficking: an epidemic hidden in plain sight

The Epstein scandal has raised awareness of the realities of human trafficking. Prevention experts say the general public could be more versed in how to spot trafficking in order to help survivors. This hour, we discuss the state of human trafficking in this country, how the current climate is affecting survivors, and what advocates say is needed to curb an epidemic that hides in plain sight. Our guests:

Melanie Blow, founding member and board vice president for the Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and executive director of the Stop Abuse Campaign

Celia McIntosh, DNP, RN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC, CCRN, CEN, SCRN, CNRN, president emeritus of the Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and founder and CEO of McIntosh Advocacy and Consulting

Jacob Kirkman, U.S. marketing coordinator for Inland Kenworth

Then in our second hour, it's a weekly news roundup with members of the WXXI News team. First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule explains a major project in Brighton that's aimed at making Monroe Avenue safer and more efficient for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists. Then, the health care workforce has taken a hit due to high visa fees imposed by the Trump administration. That's according to reporting by health, equity, and community reporter Racquel Stephen. She joins us to discuss how a slow in recruitment of international nurses affects patients in our region. We end the week with a conversation with Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis. The Pittsford native is heading to Italy next month to compete in the men's aerials competition. He joins us from an Olympic training camp in Lake Placid to share what it's like to compete in the Olympic Games. Our guests:



Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News

Racquel Stephen, health, equity, and community reporter and producer for WXXI News

Chris Lillis, Olympic gold medalist

