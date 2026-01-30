© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Human trafficking: an epidemic hidden in plain sight

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 30, 2026 at 8:43 AM EST
A placard of a child sits on a table during a conference Oct. 31 on human sex trafficking in Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Education estimates that about 5,000 girls in the state are at risk for trafficking each year.
David Goldman
/
AP
A placard of a child sits on a table during a conference Oct. 31 on human sex trafficking in Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Education estimates that about 5,000 girls in the state are at risk for trafficking each year.

12:00: Human trafficking: an epidemic hidden in plain sight

1:00: Monroe Ave. redesign; nursing job woes; Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis

Human trafficking: an epidemic hidden in plain sight
The Epstein scandal has raised awareness of the realities of human trafficking. Prevention experts say the general public could be more versed in how to spot trafficking in order to help survivors. This hour, we discuss the state of human trafficking in this country, how the current climate is affecting survivors, and what advocates say is needed to curb an epidemic that hides in plain sight. Our guests:

  • Melanie Blow, founding member and board vice president for the Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and executive director of the Stop Abuse Campaign
  • Celia McIntosh, DNP, RN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC, CCRN, CEN, SCRN, CNRN, president emeritus of the Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and founder and CEO of McIntosh Advocacy and Consulting
  • Jacob Kirkman, U.S. marketing coordinator for Inland Kenworth

Then in our second hour, it's a weekly news roundup with members of the WXXI News team. First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule explains a major project in Brighton that's aimed at making Monroe Avenue safer and more efficient for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists. Then, the health care workforce has taken a hit due to high visa fees imposed by the Trump administration. That's according to reporting by health, equity, and community reporter Racquel Stephen. She joins us to discuss how a slow in recruitment of international nurses affects patients in our region. We end the week with a conversation with Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis. The Pittsford native is heading to Italy next month to compete in the men's aerials competition. He joins us from an Olympic training camp in Lake Placid to share what it's like to compete in the Olympic Games. Our guests:

  • Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News
  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity, and community reporter and producer for WXXI News
  • Chris Lillis, Olympic gold medalist 

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.