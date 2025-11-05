Democrats flip Monroe County suburbs as voters upend status quo

Democrats swept to victory in town races across Monroe County on Tuesday, unseating Republican leaders and flipping the largest suburb.

Every town supervisor seat in the county was up for election this year. But Pittsford emerged as the only contested race where a Republican could claim victory as of Tuesday night. Webster remained too close to call — with Democrat Alex Scialdone ending the night holding a 10-vote lead over Republican Sean Hanna.

Democrats flipped the town supervisor seats in Perinton, Penfield, Mendon, Rush and Greece. And they held onto top posts in Irondequoit and Henrietta, while reliably sweeping all city races.

"I'm going to be brief because I want you to hear from — I know you're going to hear from — some of these new supervisors that have flipped some towns that haven't elected Democrats in hundreds of years," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans told a cheering crowd of party faithful at the downtown Hyatt Regency Rochester.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Rochester Mayor Malik Evans celebrates his win at the Democratic election-night party on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at the downtown Hyatt Regency Rochester.

Evans framed the night as a rejection of "the negativity they have in Washington, particularly the president."

"We have a federal government that used to say, 'Eh, we don't really worry about localities or states' rights.' But boy, have they changed their tune, haven't they?" the mayor said. "They're sticking their nose in our business."

He then egged the crowd on: "And what did Monroe County say? ... What did Rochester say?" — drawing a chorus of "No," from the audience.

Greece was possibly the biggest victory for Democrats on Tuesday night. The county’s largest town has had a Republican supervisor for over a century, and its Town Board is composed entirely of Republicans. Both of those things changed.

Democrat Jeff McCann, who also ran on the Conservative Party ticket, easily beat out Town Councilmember William Murphy for the supervisor seat, taking 58% of the vote with 97 of 100 precincts reporting. Formerly a Republican who previously served as deputy town supervisor in Greece, McCann currently serves as County Executive Adam Bello’s deputy.

"The people of the town of Greece have decided to turn the page on everything that's been happening in the past — you know, the scandals, the lawsuits," McCann told supporters Tuesday night at the downtown Hyatt Regency Hotel, "And really a focus that hasn't been on serving families and making life better for town residents."

Jeff McCann takes Greece, marking a major win for Democrats McCann, who ran on the Democratic and Conservative lines, won easily, taking 58% of the vote over Town Board member William Murphy, according to unofficial election results Tuesday evening.

He added: "I am just absolutely thrilled and honored to represent Greece. ... I'm very much looking forward to getting started."

Meanwhile, Democrat Amorette Miller bested incumbent Republican Town Councilmember Michael Bloomer. The other contested board race between Democrat Jim Leary and Republican Spencer Bernard was too close to call late Tuesday night.

It was a sobering moment for Republicans gathered at Eagle Vale Golf Club in Perinton to watch the election results roll in.

Natasha Kaiser / For WXXI News It was a disappointing night for many Republicans who gathered Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at Eagle Vale Golf Club.

Peter Elder, the chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee, was the lone speaker to the gathering.

“We have a lot of rebuilding to do, I think you all know that,” Elder said. “I think we saw it in the results. I think you know what we have to do. No one knows better than me how to rebuild, and I am dedicated to making sure that we really build this party, and we turn this around. We have a lot to do and a lot of work, and I'm going to need your help.”

In Perinton, incumbent Supervisor Ciaran Hanna lost a seat he has held since 2018 to Democratic challenger Jennifer Townsend. She becomes the first woman elected to the town's top post, and said she sees her victory, and the other Democratic victories across the county, as signs of a changing tide in voters.

"We are who we are," Townsend said. "We've been ourselves the whole time through this process, and the people are ready for genuine, authentic leaders who tell the truth. Who listen to the people that are living in the community and want them engaged. And I think that's the message that was conveyed here tonight."

And for Democrats, it was a night to celebrate.

"Winning is great, and we have won," Mayor Evans said. "Delivering is another thing, and we have an obligation to deliver for the people of Rochester and Monroe County. ... Let us all join hands together today and savor this great moment of celebration. But tomorrow. But tomorrow. Let's get back to work for our residents."

Includes reporting by investigations and enterprise editor Brian Sharp.