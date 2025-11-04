Results from town and village races across Monroe County

While towns across Monroe County had candidates on the ballot, several of them were facing the prospect of a change in the balance of power.

One of the highest-profile races was for Greece supervisor. Incumbent Republican Bill Reilich couldn't run again due to term limits, and Democratic candidate Jeff McCann squared off against Republican candidate Bill Murphy.

Greece has long been a Republican stronghold, though Democrats have a slight enrollment advantage. Unaffiliated voters in the town rival the numbers of either party, coming in just ahead of the GOP and just behind Democrats.

Perinton and Penfield have long been under Republican control, but in recent years, Democrats have made inroads. This year, both towns face highly competitive races for town supervisor and town board and could flip Democratic.

In historically Republican Pittsford, Democrats already held the majority of Town Board seats and were trying to flip the supervisor’s seat.

Below, we'll post the unofficial results for all of the town and village races across the county as we get them. If you don't see the race you are looking for, check back regularly as the tallies flow in throughout the night.

Brighton supervisor

William Moehle ran unopposed on the Democratic line.

Brighton town clerk

Daniel Aman ran unopposed on the Democratic line.

Chili supervisor

David Dunning ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Chili town clerk

Virginia Ignatowski ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Chili Town Board (2)

Mark DeCory and Tracy DiFlorio ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Chili town justice (2)

Eric Stowe and Ronald Evangelista ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Clarkson supervisor

Ursula Liotta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Clarkson Town Board (2)

David Howlett and Kathy Delorme ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Clarkson Town Board (two—year term)

Tom Guarino ran unopposed on the Republican line.

Clarkson highway superintendent

Robert Viscardi ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Clarkson town justice

Ian Penders ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines. But Penders, who was the incumbent, recently resigned his seat and has agreed not to seek or accept judicial office in the future to resolve a state Commission on Judicial Conduct investigation of a complaint against him. Typically, the Town Board would appoint a justice to fill the vacancy, but given the election it was not immediately clear how that might work. Town officials said Monday they are not answering questions on his resignation right now.

East Rochester village trustee (2)

Melissa Greco—Lopes | Democratic, We Are ER—28%

Nicole Walton| Democratic, We Are ER—28%

Ted Conners | Republican, Conservative—22%

Kelley Swagler | Republican, Conservative—22%

Gates supervisor

Cosmo Giunta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Greece Town Board—Ward 1

David DiPonzio ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Greece Town Board—Ward 4

Rick Antelli Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Greece receiver of taxes

Andrew Conlon ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Greece town justice (3)

Shannon Pero, Deb Crowder, and Brett Granville ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Hamlin supervisor

Steven Baase ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Hamlin highway superintendent

Michael German ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Irondequoit town justice (2)

Alison Camp and Joseph Valentino ran unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Mendon town clerk

Michelle Booth ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Mendon Town Board (two-year term)

Thomas Voorhees ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Mendon highway superintendent

Peter Doyle ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Ogden supervisor

Michael Zale ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Ogden highway superintendent

Douglas Case ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Parma supervisor

Dave Ciufo ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Parma town clerk

Carrie Fracassi ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Parma Town Board (2)

Daryl Maslanka and Mike Zillioux ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Parma highway superintendent

Jim Christ ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Penfield town clerk

Amy Steklof ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Penfield town justice

James Mulley Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Riga supervisor

Brad O'Brocta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines

Riga town clerk

Kimberly Pape ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines

Riga Town Board (2)

Christopher Vossler and James Fodge ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Riga highway superintendent

Stephen Flagler ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Rush supervisor

Lee Hankins | Democratic, Rush Neighbors Together—58%

Daniel Woolaver | Republican, Conservative—42%

Rush Town Board(2)

Marianne Rizzo| Democratic, Rush Neighbors Together — 26.63%

DavidMcGlashon| Democratic Rush Neighbors Together — 25.79%

Jeffrey Koppers | Republican, Conservative — 22.15%

Daniel Chase | Republican, Conservative — 25.35%

Sweden supervisor

Patricia Hayles ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Sweden town clerk

Karen Sweeting ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Wheatland supervisor

Jim Kirch ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Wheatland highway superintendent

Brian Turner ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Wheatland town justice

Nicole Bayly and Michael Smith ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.