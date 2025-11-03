Clarkson town justice who was under investigation resigns

A Clarkson town justice who was up for election this year and was under investigation by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct has resigned from his office.

Ian Penders, a Republican, was under investigation for invoking his judicial office to avoid traffic tickets.

The commission said it began investigating Penders in August after receiving a complaint. He was accused of invoking his judicial office to avoid being issued traffic tickets, including a misdemeanor and violation relating to the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, on two occasions in June.

Penders was running unopposed and is on the General Election ballot. But as part of a stipulation ending the matter, Penders has agreed not to seek or accept judicial office in the future.

Typically, the Town Board would appoint a justice to fill the vacancy, but given the election it was not immediately clear how that might work. Town officials said they are not answering questions on his resignation right now.

Penders has served as a town justice since 2017 and his current term would have expired at the end of the year.

