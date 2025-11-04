Smith fends off Democratic challenger to keep Pittsford supervisor seat

Pittsford town Supervisor Bill Smith turned back a challenge from Town Board member Cathy Koshykar on Tuesday, according to unofficial election returns.

The victory was a rare bright spot for Republicans in eastside suburban races Tuesday.

Smith secured a seventh term in the now Democratic-majority town. The Republican leader first was elected town supervisor in 2013, and has been a fixture in local and county government for more than 30 years.

Koshykar has been a Town Board member since 2020.

Democrats, though, won both Town Board seats on the ballot – and, come January, will now hold all four.

Pittsford had long been a Republican stronghold, but it crossed a tipping point in 2017. Two things happened that year: Democrats gained a slight enrollment advantage over the GOP and got a foothold on Town Board, winning two seats. They since won a third.

Democrats now have a 2,800-voter enrollment advantage.

Similar political shifts have been playing out in other east-side suburbs in recent years, including Penfield and Perinton, where Democrats also unseated incumbent supervisors in historically Republican towns.

Below are the results for Pittsford:

Pittsford supervisor

Cathy Koshykar | Democratic, Working Families — 48%

William Smith Jr. | Republican, Conservative — 52%

Pittsford Town Board (2)

Michael Arcuri | Democratic, Working Families — 26.83%

Cha Ron Sattler-Leblanc | Democratic, Working Families — 25.18%

Kim Taylor | Republican, Conservative — 24.82%

Scott Wallman | Republican, Conservative — 23.15%

Pittsford town justice

Rich Murajda | Democratic, Working Families — 54%

John Bernacki Jr. | Republican, Conservative — 46%