© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Smith fends off Democratic challenger to keep Pittsford supervisor seat

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule,
Brian Sharp
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:31 PM EST
Cathy Koshykar, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor (left) and Bill Smith, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor (right) on WXXI's Connections with Evan Dawson on 10/24/2025.
Jeff Coles Smith
/
WXXI
Cathy Koshykar, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor (left) and Bill Smith, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor (right) on WXXI's Connections with Evan Dawson on 10/24/2025.

Pittsford town Supervisor Bill Smith turned back a challenge from Town Board member Cathy Koshykar on Tuesday, according to unofficial election returns.

The victory was a rare bright spot for Republicans in eastside suburban races Tuesday.

Smith secured a seventh term in the now Democratic-majority town. The Republican leader first was elected town supervisor in 2013, and has been a fixture in local and county government for more than 30 years.

Koshykar has been a Town Board member since 2020.

Democrats, though, won both Town Board seats on the ballot – and, come January, will now hold all four.

Pittsford had long been a Republican stronghold, but it crossed a tipping point in 2017. Two things happened that year: Democrats gained a slight enrollment advantage over the GOP and got a foothold on Town Board, winning two seats. They since won a third.

Democrats now have a 2,800-voter enrollment advantage.

Similar political shifts have been playing out in other east-side suburbs in recent years, including Penfield and Perinton, where Democrats also unseated incumbent supervisors in historically Republican towns.

Below are the results for Pittsford:

Pittsford supervisor
Cathy Koshykar | Democratic, Working Families — 48%
William Smith Jr. | Republican, Conservative — 52%

Pittsford Town Board (2)
Michael Arcuri | Democratic, Working Families — 26.83%
Cha Ron Sattler-Leblanc | Democratic, Working Families — 25.18%
Kim Taylor | Republican, Conservative — 24.82%
Scott Wallman | Republican, Conservative — 23.15%

Pittsford town justice
Rich Murajda | Democratic, Working Families — 54%
John Bernacki Jr. | Republican, Conservative — 46%
Tags
Local News Monroe County elections 2025
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
See stories by Brian Sharp