John Perticone wins Irondequoit supervisor seat, handily defeating Costanza 

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:47 PM EST
A smiling man with grey hair wearing a white shirt, grey polka dot tie, and black blazer
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
John Perticone

Democratic Town Board member John Perticone cruised to victory in the Irondequoit town supervisor’s race, beating Republican challenger Anthony Costanza.

According to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections, Perticone received 67% of the vote in Irondequoit to Costanza’s 30%. Perticone is a longtime member of the Irondequoit Town Board and was tapped by the town Democratic committee to run for supervisor. 

On the Town Board, incumbents Ann Cunningham and Peter Wehner both won re-election. 

The race for the top seat in Irondequoit has been marked by allegations of misconduct and corruption.  

Earlier this year, incumbent Supervisor Andraé Evans was censured by the Town Board over allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation. He later failed to get enough signatures on his petitions to get on the ballot but continued to run a write-in campaign for the seat. 

Costanza, the town’s former assessor, is facing misdemeanor corruption charges. He is accused of misusing his position as town assessor to lower his own house’s assessment. 

Both Evans and Constanza have denied any wrongdoing. 

While the town has vastly more registered Democrats than Republicans, Irondequoit has flip-flopped between leaders from both parties in recent years. Republican Rory Fitzpatrick, a former professional hockey player, beat out Joe Morelle Jr., the son of Rep. Joe Morelle, in the 2021 race. Fitzpatrick then lost to Evans in 2023.  

Below are the results for Irondequoit:

Irondequoit supervisor 
John Perticone | Democratic — 67% 
Anthony Costanza | Republican — 30% 
 
Irondequoit Town Board (2) 
Ann Cunningham | Democratic, Working Families — 33% 
Peter Wehner | Democratic — 32% 
Lisa Barrett | Republican, Conservative — 18% 
Michael Voigt | Republican, Conservative — 17% 
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
