Jeff McCann takes Greece, marking a major win for Democrats 

https://mccann2025.com/ Jeffery McCann

Jeff McCann has won the town supervisor seat in Greece, becoming the first Democrat to hold the top office in Monroe County’s largest suburb in over a century, if ever.

And unofficial vote totals show Democrats on the verge of picking up one, possibly two seats on the Town Board.

McCann, who ran on the Democratic and Conservative lines, won easily, taking 58% of the vote over Town Board member William Murphy, according to unofficial election results Tuesday evening.

McCann is currently Monroe County Executive Adam Bello’s deputy. Formerly a Republican, McCann has a long career in Republican politics, including as a Monroe County legislator and as deputy supervisor in Greece.

McCann did not immediately respond to a request for comment. And Democrats had yet to address supporters as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

McCann’s win marks a major loss for county Republicans. Even though Democrats have held a slight enrollment advantage for the past five years, Greece has long been a Republican stronghold. Supervisor William Reilich, a former state Assembly member, has held the office since 2014, but he couldn't run again this year due to term limits. The list of Republican leaders of the town goes back to at least 1900.

McCann raised the most money of any candidate running for a for town supervisor seat in Monroe County, nearly tripling the amount raised by Murphy.

With a party shift in Greece, Murphy said he thought the town was heading in the wrong direction. Among his fears were Greece turning into a sanctuary town for undocumented immigrants, adding more low-income housing, and raising taxes.

“I do feel they're going to have to raise taxes,” Murphy said. “I feel it's going to be a lot. I think they're going because they're going to have to move everything to the Democratic agenda.”

Greece also saw a shift in its Town Board make-up. Previously an all-Republican board, incumbent Michael Bloomer lost his re-election bid to Amorette Miller, unofficial results show. Miller ran on the Democratic and Working Families ballot lines.

Below are the unofficial results of Greece's town elections:

Greece supervisor

Jeffery McCann | Democratic, Conservative — 58%

Bill Murphy | Republican — 42%



Greece Town Board — Ward 1

David DiPonzio ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Greece Town Board — Ward 2

Race too close to call as of Tuesday night, with 26 of 28 precincts reporting.

Jim Leary | Democratic — 49.8%

Spencer Bernard | Republican, Conservative — 50.1%



Greece Town Board — Ward 3

Amorette Miller | Democratic, Working Families — 53%

Michael Bloomer | Republican, Conservative — 48%

Greece Town Board — Ward 4

Rick Antelli Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Greece receiver of taxes

Andrew Conlon ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Greece town justice (3)

Shannon Pero, Deb Crowder, and Brett Granville ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.