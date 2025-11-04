© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With Kevin Berry's win, a Democrat will lead Penfield for the first time in four decades

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:03 PM EST
Kevin Berry, a Penfield Town Board member and candidate for town supervisor, canvasses on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in the Penfield Farms neighborhood, knocking on doors and talking with residents about his campaign platform.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Kevin Berry, seen here canvassing in October, defeated incumbent Penfield Supervisor Jeff Leenhouts, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

For the first time in more than 40 years, voters in Penfield have chosen a Democrat as town supervisor.

Town Board member Kevin Berry defeated incumbent Supervisor Jeff Leenhouts with 55% of the vote, according to unofficial results Tuesday night from the Monroe County Board of Elections. Republicans have held the seat since 1983.

With Berry's apparent win and a pair of Town Board victories, Democrats are poised to be in the majority come January.

Until two elections ago, a Democrat hadn't held any Penfield office since 1983. But in 2023, Berry and Linda Teglash won Town Board seats, scoring major victories for the party.

The wins followed a gradual enrollment shift in the town. A decade ago, the GOP had a more than 1,000 voter enrollment advantage. The most recent enrollment statistics show that Democrats now have a similar edge over Republicans — while unaffiliated voters rival the Democratic and GOP numbers.

Similar trends have been playing out in other suburbs, including Perinton and Greece. Some of them saw a shift in political power this election.

Below are the unofficial results of Penfield's town elections.

Penfield supervisor

Kevin Berry | Democratic, Working Families — 55%
Jeffrey Leenhouts | Republican, Conservative — 45%

Penfield town clerk
Amy Steklof ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Penfield Town Board (2)
Bill Lang | Democratic, Working Families — 29%
Jon Getz | Democratic, Working Families — 28%
Candace Lee | Republican, Conservative — 22%
Robert Ockenden | Republican, Conservative — 22%

Penfield town justice
James Mulley Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Tags
Local News Monroe County elections 2025
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule