With Kevin Berry's win, a Democrat will lead Penfield for the first time in four decades

For the first time in more than 40 years, voters in Penfield have chosen a Democrat as town supervisor.

Town Board member Kevin Berry defeated incumbent Supervisor Jeff Leenhouts with 55% of the vote, according to unofficial results Tuesday night from the Monroe County Board of Elections. Republicans have held the seat since 1983.

With Berry's apparent win and a pair of Town Board victories, Democrats are poised to be in the majority come January.

Until two elections ago, a Democrat hadn't held any Penfield office since 1983. But in 2023, Berry and Linda Teglash won Town Board seats, scoring major victories for the party.

The wins followed a gradual enrollment shift in the town. A decade ago, the GOP had a more than 1,000 voter enrollment advantage. The most recent enrollment statistics show that Democrats now have a similar edge over Republicans — while unaffiliated voters rival the Democratic and GOP numbers.

Similar trends have been playing out in other suburbs, including Perinton and Greece. Some of them saw a shift in political power this election.

Below are the unofficial results of Penfield's town elections.

Penfield supervisor

Kevin Berry | Democratic, Working Families — 55%

Jeffrey Leenhouts | Republican, Conservative — 45%

Penfield town clerk

Amy Steklof ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Penfield Town Board (2)

Bill Lang | Democratic, Working Families — 29%

Jon Getz | Democratic, Working Families — 28%

Candace Lee | Republican, Conservative — 22%

Robert Ockenden | Republican, Conservative — 22%

Penfield town justice

James Mulley Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.