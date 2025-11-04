With Kevin Berry's win, a Democrat will lead Penfield for the first time in four decades
For the first time in more than 40 years, voters in Penfield have chosen a Democrat as town supervisor.
Town Board member Kevin Berry defeated incumbent Supervisor Jeff Leenhouts with 55% of the vote, according to unofficial results Tuesday night from the Monroe County Board of Elections. Republicans have held the seat since 1983.
With Berry's apparent win and a pair of Town Board victories, Democrats are poised to be in the majority come January.
Until two elections ago, a Democrat hadn't held any Penfield office since 1983. But in 2023, Berry and Linda Teglash won Town Board seats, scoring major victories for the party.
The wins followed a gradual enrollment shift in the town. A decade ago, the GOP had a more than 1,000 voter enrollment advantage. The most recent enrollment statistics show that Democrats now have a similar edge over Republicans — while unaffiliated voters rival the Democratic and GOP numbers.
Similar trends have been playing out in other suburbs, including Perinton and Greece. Some of them saw a shift in political power this election.
Below are the unofficial results of Penfield's town elections.
Penfield supervisor
Kevin Berry | Democratic, Working Families — 55%
Jeffrey Leenhouts | Republican, Conservative — 45%
Penfield town clerk
Amy Steklof ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Penfield Town Board (2)
Bill Lang | Democratic, Working Families — 29%
Jon Getz | Democratic, Working Families — 28%
Candace Lee | Republican, Conservative — 22%
Robert Ockenden | Republican, Conservative — 22%
Penfield town justice
James Mulley Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.