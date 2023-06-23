Rochester firefighter facing child pornography charges

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that a Rochester city firefighter has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges.

They say that 31-year-old Brett Marrapese of Irondequoit is accused of producing, distributing and possessing child porn that included material involving minors under 12 years old.

Prosectuors say some tips on that activity date back to 2016 and 2021 and then, last March, Irondequoit Police got a report from the father of a 13-year-old girl about someone who was communicating with her on social media.

Investigators allege Marrapese contacted at least 110 minors and had some of those children produce pornography and send it to him.

A spokesperson for Rochester City Hall says that Marrapese, who had been suspended earlier this month, remains on suspension.

The city says that employment actions will be taken in the coming days based on the allegations in the federal complaint against him.

Anyone with information about Marrapese is asked to contact the FBI tipline at 585-279-0085.

