© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Investigation launched into the theft of checks that were headed for the Monroe County Clerk's office

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman,
Jeremy Moule
Published September 13, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT
county_clerk.jpg
James Brown
/
WXXI News

There’s an investigation going on into checks mailed into the Monroe County Clerk’s office intended for mortgage discharges, but those checks were stolen, altered or cashed.

County Clerk Jamie Romeo said on Monday that the checks were mailed to the office in May. The office was made aware of the problem by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in June.

The total proceeds from those checks is roughly $32,000.

Romeo said the checks, which would have usually been for $50 or $60, were altered before they were cashed.

“We have seen no further instances of this since we were first made aware of it,” said Romeo. “We’ve taken a number of steps internally, but we’re going to allow this criminal investigation to continue and follow it, see where it leads and then if there are additional steps, we are completely prepared to make those additional steps if needed.”

Romeo said the clerk’s office has contacted all of the affected residents and financial institutions and there will be no late fees or penalties for the individuals and businesses involved.

Officials said that while some financial institutions have switched over to financial records and payments, some local institutions still mail in documents and checks.

Sheriff’s department Investigator Eric Mezzoprete said that people should contact the Sheriff’s office if they sent a check to the County Clerk’s office, and learned that it never arrived.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule joined CITY in 2007 as a staff writer and became its news editor in 2019. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule