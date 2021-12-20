© 2021 WXXI News
Local News

NY Attorney General opens investigation into recent pedestrian death in Perinton

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a patrol car driven by one of their deputies in Perinton earlier this month.

He is 32-year-old Wesley Soper of Perinton. The deputy has been identified as Michael Houlihan. He has been a deputy sheriff for just over three years.

Officials said last week that the deputy was in his patrol car on Route 31, when his attention was drawn to a suspicious vehicle parked at a nearby Chase bank. Authorities said that as Houlihan was looking at that vehicle, he struck Soper as he was crossing Route 31. Soper was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation showed the patrol car was traveling at 47 mph as it was headed west on Route 31 in a 45 mph zone. The sheriff’s department is still looking for more data as it continues its investigation.

Per New York state law, the State Attorney General’s Office has also opened up an investigation, since someone from law enforcement was involved in an incident involving the death of a civilian.

