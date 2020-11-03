Republican Josh Jensen has commanding lead in 134th Assembly District race

Republican Josh Jensen is tentatively the new representative for the state Assembly’s 134th District, which covers Greece, Ogden, and Parma.

With the Board of Elections reporting results from Election Day and early voting, Jensen had 64% of the vote. Democrat Carolyn Carrol trailed with 32% of the vote, while Working Families Party candidate Dylan Dailor received 2%, and Green Party candidate Ericka Jones received 1.5%.

Like all other races this year, outstanding absentee ballots will change the vote tallies. The Board of Elections will start counting the absentees on Nov. 16, but given the number of uncounted ballots in the district, there's no likely scenario where Jensen is knocked out of the top spot.

Jensen currently sits on the Greece Town Board. He held several staff jobs in state Sen. Joe Robach’s office and now works as client strategy and relations supervisor at Tipping Point Communications.

