The history of birthright citizenship took a turn through Rochester

Judge Richard Dollinger writes about the history of birthright citizenship, and a little-known Rochester connection that goes back to the late 1800s. A Rochester native and lawyer named John Norton Pomeroy argued the first birthright case in California. He contended that a Chinese man, born in California, could not qualify for citizenship because his parents (as non-citizens) were not "subject to the jurisdiction of the United States." Pomeroy lost, and the matter was assumed to be settled for decades. But now the Trump administration wants the current Court to decide that Pomeroy was right all along — and flip birthright citizenship on its head. We discuss it with our guests.



Richard A. Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge

Toni Jaeger-Fine, senior counselor at Fordham Law School and principal of Jaeger-Fine Consulting

Lucrecia Knapp, immigration attorney at Mancuso Brightman PLLC

Then in our second hour, Puerto Ricans in Western New York took in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl set with a unique perspective. They didn't just see elaborate set pieces; they saw sugar cane fields and an island's history. They saw utility poles and flickering lights, referencing Puerto Rico's notoriously shaky energy grid. They heard the sounds of family and community and positivity and resilience. Our guests discuss what it meant to them. We also talk about Bad Bunny's visit to Rochester years ago. In studio:



Anabelle Del Valle, voiceover talent, emcee, and former radio host

Norma Holland, former Rochester journalist

Johnny Mambo, host of "Mambo in the Morning" on Poder 97.1

Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI Public Media

