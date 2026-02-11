© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

The history of birthright citizenship took a turn through Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 11, 2026 at 2:42 AM EST
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.
christingasner/Christin Lola
/
stock.adobe.com
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.

12:00: The history of birthright citizenship took a turn through Rochester

1:00: The cultural impact of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

Judge Richard Dollinger writes about the history of birthright citizenship, and a little-known Rochester connection that goes back to the late 1800s. A Rochester native and lawyer named John Norton Pomeroy argued the first birthright case in California. He contended that a Chinese man, born in California, could not qualify for citizenship because his parents (as non-citizens) were not "subject to the jurisdiction of the United States." Pomeroy lost, and the matter was assumed to be settled for decades. But now the Trump administration wants the current Court to decide that Pomeroy was right all along — and flip birthright citizenship on its head. We discuss it with our guests.

  • Richard A. Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge
  • Toni Jaeger-Fine, senior counselor at Fordham Law School and principal of Jaeger-Fine Consulting
  • Lucrecia Knapp, immigration attorney at Mancuso Brightman PLLC

Then in our second hour, Puerto Ricans in Western New York took in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl set with a unique perspective. They didn't just see elaborate set pieces; they saw sugar cane fields and an island's history. They saw utility poles and flickering lights, referencing Puerto Rico's notoriously shaky energy grid. They heard the sounds of family and community and positivity and resilience. Our guests discuss what it meant to them. We also talk about Bad Bunny's visit to Rochester years ago. In studio:

  • Anabelle Del Valle, voiceover talent, emcee, and former radio host
  • Norma Holland, former Rochester journalist
  • Johnny Mambo, host of "Mambo in the Morning" on Poder 97.1
  • Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI Public Media

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.