Latest consolidation among healthcare nonprofits involves FLPPS

Two local nonprofits focused on healthcare and public health are merging operations.

Finger Lakes Performing Provider System (FLPPS) is combining with Common Ground Health-Greater Rochester Regional Health Information Organization (Rochester RHIO), the organizations announced Tuesday.

Provided image / FLPPS Carol Tegas

FLPPS chief executive Carol Tegas will become CEO of the combined organization, with the merger and her appointment to be effective April 1.

Together, officials said, they can build on expertise working to improve healthcare delivery and health outcomes, coupled with data analysis, research and planning, and community engagement.

Rochester RHIO and Common Ground combined in 2024.

“Each of these organizations is integral to improving healthcare across the Finger Lakes region,”Tegas said in a statement. “Together, we will be in an even stronger position to further transform health delivery. I look forward to building on the tremendous work that Common Ground-Rochester RHIO leaders — including Marlene Bessette and former co-CEO Wade Norwood — have done before me.”

Norwood moved to a new position in January. Bessette is retiring in March.

“Carol is the right choice to be the CEO of this new combined organization,” said Norwood, chief advancement and government relations officer for Common Ground Health-Rochester RHIO. “Carol has boundless energy, embraces challenges and has a keen auditor’s eye for details. From the moment we met, almost twenty years ago, I’ve known her to be a friend and a community visionary that shares my love for our region and its children and families.”