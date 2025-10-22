The co-CEOs of a Rochester-area health nonprofit are stepping down

When Common Ground Health merged with Rochester Regional Health Information Organization last year, it was two perfect halves becoming whole.

Common Ground, under the leadership of Wade Norwood, thrives on community engagement and partnerships while RRHIO, operated by Marlene Bassette, provides quantitative research and tech savvy.

The consolidation was what Bassette called “data to action”. She said it was two similar yet dissimilar worlds coming together with the same mission.

“Even if I wasn't quite sure what he was doing and he wasn't quite sure what I was doing, we trusted that we were doing it in a way that would move the organization forward,” Bassette said.

Now the co-CEO's are stepping down from their leadership rolesboth believing that they’ve left the organization “stable” and with a solid staff.

“I'm most proud of the fact that the organization is made up of people like me now,” Norwood said. “People who were volunteers, who were just do gooders out in the community, and did not know that there was a place where they could bring it together in mission service.”

Norwood said he will still play an active role in the organization’s mission with a new full-time position as chief advancement and government relations officer. Norwood said in his new position he will be able to focus on the groundwork, like fostering “strategic community partnerships,” to further advance the purpose of the organization.

“All of the advances towards equity were wiped out by the pandemic,” Norwood said. “And with regard to African American health, now in a worse state than when I started, we have work to do. And I am delighted to be more intentional.”

He will transition to his new role in January. Bassette will remain CEO until she retires in March.

“I just want people to know that I cared,” Bassette said. “That this was never about the title. This was about how can I be the best me in service to the community.”

