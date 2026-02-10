How government gets corrupted by insider dealing

WXXI News

Government can serve its citizens, or it can serve itself and its friends. No government is immune to insiders exerting their influence to subvert the public interest.

When does it become truly corrupt? How can we create conditions to prevent insiders from enriching themselves at our expense?

From Venezuela to Eastern Europe and yes, to the United States, we review what we know about government insiders.

The World Affairs Council of Rochester is tackling this subject this month with Alfred University President Mark Zupan. He joins us for the hour.

Our guest:

