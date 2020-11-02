Volunteers hope to ease the strain of long lines on Election Day

The League of Women Voters in Rochester is trying something new on Election Day.

Barbara Grosh, chair of the League's voter services committee, says volunteers will be stationed at some of the busier polling sites in Monroe County.

"We're concerned that there might be voters who are in long lines and it's going to be a cold day," she said.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for flurries in the morning and mostly sunny skies by afternoon with a high temperature in the low 40s.

The volunteers will be handing out hot chocolate, coffee, tea, and snacks.

For those who have trouble standing in lines for a long time, they'll offer folding chairs or try to save a spot in the line for them.

"We'll talk to the person behind them and say 'Would you let this person back in line when you get to the front?' " said Grosh, who noted that there aren't enough volunteers to hold a place in line themselves.

Grosh said volunteers will drive around to various polling locations in the morning to determine which are the busiest. That information will be used to determine where to focus their resources.

She said they expect to be offering help to voters at about five of the busiest sites from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., or whenever the polling sites close.

The League of Women Voters is still looking for volunteers. Grosh is asking anyone who is interested to fill out this form.

She said life-sized cardboard cutouts of Frederick Douglass will be brought to some of the polls so people can take selfies after they have voted.