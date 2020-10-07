RTS gets its first 10 electric buses

The RTS bus system now has its first electric buses.

There are 10 electric buses that are now part of a fleet of 214 buses. Bill Carpenter is the CEO of the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority. He said the buses were first announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo in January, when Cuomo talked about 5 transit authorities including Rochester, getting the vehicles. The goal is to have the fleet consist of 25% electric buses by 2025 and 100% by 2035.

Carpenter said that will certainly cut down on the pollution put out by the traditional diesel-fuel buses.

“These buses, the 10 electric buses is the same as taking 200 cars off the road, (with) the amount of pollution it eliminates from the community.”

Carpenter said the cost for the initial 10 electric buses and related equipment is just over $12 million with the state picking up the largest share of that cost.

He said while the buses initially cost more than the diesel powered buses, they will save money in the long run since the fuel and maintenance costs are less.