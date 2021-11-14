-
The RTS bus system now has its first electric buses.There are 10 electric buses that are now part of a fleet of 214 buses. Bill Carpenter is the CEO of…
-
Regional Transit Service has taken steps in recent weeks to try to protect employees and riders from the spread of coronavirus, but the president of the…
-
Lakeyshia Williams had scheduled the doctor’s check-up for her 8-month-old son, Dareem, long before the coronavirus outbreak. But as the appointment…
-
The morning rush-hour bus from Webster to downtown Rochester was running mostly empty the other day, and that was just fine by Tracy Wyatt, one of the…
-
Rochester's Regional Transit Service is one stage closer to finishing a multiple year-long overhaul, Reimagine RTS. The transformation includes changes to…
-
RTS is hoping to make riding the bus easier and more accessible in the coming years. But they need feedback from the community to do so.On Friday, CEO…
-
RGRTA is finally getting their large new downtown terminal. How much is the final pricetag? Who’s paying for it? And is Rochester ready for a subsidized…