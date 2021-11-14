-
What is the Climate and Community Investment Act? The legislation – which has passed the New York State Senate and Assembly – seeks to transition the…
-
The RTS bus system now has its first electric buses.There are 10 electric buses that are now part of a fleet of 214 buses. Bill Carpenter is the CEO of…
-
ConnectionsSales of electric vehicles have slowed a bit, as the number of available rebates has decreased. We examine the state of the EV market: what are the most…
-
Fairport is charged up about electric vehicles.The 14450 ZIP code, which covers the village as well as the town of Perinton, boasts 263 registered…
-
ConnectionsOne of the barriers for drivers who are considering electric vehicles is that they don't find many places to plug in and charge up. What if that changed…
-
ConnectionsOur Monthly Science Roundtable examines the technology behind electric vehicles.The Tesla Model 3 hits the market in about 18 months. Priced at $35,000,…