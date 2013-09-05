© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Need to Know Rochester - September 5, 2013

WXXI News
Published September 5, 2013 at 8:30 PM EDT

On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:

▪A look at how Rochester’s “go local” movement is growing & connections to Governor Cuomo’s push to get more area produce downstate

▪The impact of TEDxRochester conferences on area residents and  its working to change attitudes and lives

http://youtu.be/rNC3f_NSDwY

