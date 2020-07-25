© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inclusion Desk
move_to_include_logo.jpg
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Q&A: 30 years after the ADA, how far have we come?

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published July 25, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT
bush_signs_ada-creditwhitehousehistoricalassociation.png
White House Historical Association
/

July 26 is the 30th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment and access to government services.

cokley_headshot.jpg
Credit Provided
Rebecca Cokley

Rebecca Cokley, who served in the Obama administration and is currently the director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress, recently talked to WXXI's Alex Crichton about the progress that has been made since the ADA went into effect and how much remains to be done.

In this Q&A, Cokley, who was born with a common form of dwarfism, said we wouldn't have the ADA if it weren't for the passage of the Education for all Handicapped Children Act years earlier.

mti_logo_color_wide_8.png

This story is part of Move to Include, an initiative that uses the power of public media to inform and transform attitudes and behaviors about inclusion. Move to Include was founded by WXXI and the Golisano Foundation and expanded with a grant by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

 
Rebecca Cokley Q&A transcript by WXXI News on Scribd

Tags

Inclusion DeskInclusion DeskMove to IncludeRebecca Cokley1
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
See stories by Alex Crichton