Early voting ends; Tuesday is Election Day with numerous local contests

The nine days of early voting in Monroe County are complete, and Board of Elections says that a total of 16,390 residents, or approximately 3.23% of active voters decided to cast their ballots early.

There were 14 early voting sites around the county.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 2 and polls are open across the state from 6:00 a.m – 9:00 p.m.

A complete list of polling sites across Monroe County and a link to the Online Voter Lookup is available at the Board of Elections website.

New York statewide offices and legislative seats are not up for election this year, and it’s not a congressional election year.

But there are a number of local contests including in the City of Rochester and various county legislative and town board seats throughout the region.

There are also five statewide ballot propositions.

Coverage from the reporters at WXXI News and CITY Magazine begins at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday.