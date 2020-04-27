NY cancels Democratic presidential primary, but some other primaries will still be held

New York state has canceled its Democratic presidential primary on June23, but some other contests are still going on.

Former Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders announced earlier this month that he had suspended his campaign, but a lawyer for Sanders' campaign had asked the board not to cancel the New York primary.

While New York has canceled the June 23 Democratic presidential primary amid the concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the state will still hold its congressional and state-level primaries on that date.

There were two special elections scheduled for June 23, one in the 27th Congressional District, between Republican Chris Jacobs and Democrat Nate McMurray. That special election will still go on, according to acting Monroe County Democratic Elections Commissioner LaShana Boose. She says that contest is ruled by federal law, but Boose says the special election in the 136th District Assembly race between Sarah Clark and Justin Wilcox will not be happening.

However, both Clark and Wilcox will be on the ballot in June for the Democratic primary in that Assembly race. Wilcox has the endorsement of the Monroe County Democratic Committee.Clark has the Working Families Party line, but she hasn’t said yet whether she will still campaign for the general election if she doesn’t win the Democratic primary.

The 136th Assembly District position became vacant after former State Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo was appointed as the new county clerk. With the cancellation of the special election, the seat will remain vacant through the rest of the year, unless Gov. Andrew Cuomo decides to call another special election.

Voters taking part in primaries on June 23 can vote by mail. The state is automatically mailing out applications for absentee ballots to all New York voters, which needs to be completed and sent before the state sends you an actual ballot.

There will still be some polling sites open on June 23, but there may be changes from previous elections.