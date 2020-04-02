© 2021 WXXI News
Rochester puts a pause on bulk refuse collection

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
Corn Hill Landing in downtown Rochester.

The City of Rochester says that effective Monday, April 6,  there will not be bulk refuse collection until further notice.

Normal refuse and recycling collection will remain on schedule. In order to be collected, all materials must fit in the customer’s green refuse or blue recycling toter. City officials say the  change is being made to keep the refuse collection process as simple and easy as possible for both residents and collection workers.

“By simplifying the collection process for refuse and recycling, we are making it easier to provide and maintain this vital service as we all deal with COVID-19,” said Department of Environmental Servies Commissioner Norman Jones. “Bulk items like furniture, tree branches, etcetera that can be safely stored in your home, or on your property, should be kept until this crisis passes. We appreciate the community helping us ensure that regular recycling and refuse pickup continues as normal.”

Officials say that Rochester DES continues to maintain adequate staffing levels to provide normal refuse pickup and other vital services. They say the change is necessary to maximize the department’s flexibility to respond to situations as needed.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman