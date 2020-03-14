All Monroe County public schools to close; other counties impacted also

After declaring a local State of Emergency on Saturday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello issued the following statement regarding the closing of all Monroe County school districts:

“After consultation with Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mike Mendoza and the Superintendents of all 22 Monroe County School Districts, all Monroe County public schools will be closed to students beginning Monday, March 16 until further notice.

Staff may be asked to report depending on individual district needs.

This closing includes all school-related activities, including sports and other extracurricular activities.

Each school district will share more specific information regarding their plans for food, social supports, remote instruction, and other operational procedures with their individual communities.

The Monroe County Health Department and school leaders will be reviewing this on a week-to-week basis – and providing an update by midday Friday.

The news on Saturday afternoon came after county officials revealed a second case of COVID-19 earlier in the day, involving a woman who works in Arcadia Middle School in Greece. That school district announced Saturday morning that it would be closing, and now all districts in the county will close.

The city of Rochester will be announcing its efforts regarding food distribution and support for children and families at a news conference on Sunday.

Rochester School District Superintendent Terry Dade released a statement Saturday calling this “uncharted territory” for the community and the nation, but he says it’s also an opportunity to have people come together and support each other.

He says that when schools close, staff may be asked to report depending on individual district needs. Dade says he will have additional information in the next 24-48 hours.

Livingston County on Saturday also declared a state of emergency. Schools in Livingston, Genesee and Wyoming counties will be closed starting Monday, March 16 until further notice.

Schools in Ontario County plan to be closed to students on Monday, March 16;

On Tuesday, March 17 there will be a half-day of school at most districts in Ontario County to help staff and students get material and prepare for he closure.

Then, on Wednesday, March 18, public schools in Ontario County will be closed until April 13 or 14, depending on the district.

Wayne County declared a state of emergency on Sunday, and officials say schools in that county will close this coming week and remain closed through April 13.

Steuben County on Saturday also announced that it is declaring a countywide state of emergency in response to COVID-19 effective 12 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Steuben County officials have directed schools to dismiss students beginning Wednesday, March 18, through their first day back from spring break the week of April 13. But Wayland-Cohochton schools will be open Monday and Tuesday, and start their temporary closure on Wednesday, March 18.