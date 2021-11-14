-
Assemblyman Harry Bronson and his primary challenger for the 138th District seat, Alex Yudelson, have nothing but good things to say about incoming…
-
The Rochester City School District is nearing a budget deal after making many changes to outgoing superintendent Terry Dade’s budget on Tuesday night.…
-
About six years ago, Rochester’s Board of Education received a presentation from former Superintendent Bolgen Vargas, and then-Chief Financial Officer…
-
Rochester Board of Education President Van White said he was “blindsided” by the resignation of superintendent Terry Dade. White said the board learned of…
-
Rochester City School Superintendent Terry Dade announced Wednesday that he’s in talks to leave the district after less than one year on the job. The four…
-
The man who has led Rochester’s school district for less than a year says he plans on leaving that post soon.Rochester City School District Superintendent…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that hospitals, local governments and schools may face a 20% cut in state aid without more help from the federal government.…
-
There are more options coming for kids who need meals in the city of Rochester during the pandemic. Since schools closed in mid March because of COVID-19,…
-
ConnectionsRochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade joins us to discuss the cuts that he says are necessary. We talk teaching positions, buildings,…
-
A plan to lay off 341 Rochester City School staffers and close two schools was announced Tuesday night.Superintendent Terry Dade had to revise his budget…