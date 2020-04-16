RCSD expands meal options for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic

There are more options coming for kids who need meals in the city of Rochester during the pandemic.

Since schools closed in mid March because of COVID-19, Foodlink, the city of Rochester, Monroe County and the Rochester City School District have worked together to serve thousands of meals to kids every weekday.

City School Superintendent Terry Dade said they’ve identified underserved parts of the city and are making adjustments to the program.

“We’re opening four new sites at the Douglass campus, school 8, school 17, and school 45,” said Dade.

The sites open up Monday, bringing the number of schools who are offering meals to 12. The city of Rochester is also offering meals at select rec centers. All sites serve grab and go breakfast and lunches. The rec centers serve dinner as well.

A district press release said 81,379 breakfast meals and 98,842 lunch meals would be served as of Thursday.

For more information check out our listing of places to get the meals here.