© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

RCSD expands meal options for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published April 16, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
masked_woman_sprays_purell.jpg
James Brown
/
A child's hands are sprayed with purell prior to receiving a grab and go lunch at an R-Center.

There are more options coming for kids who need meals in the city of Rochester during the pandemic. 

Since schools closed in mid March because of COVID-19, Foodlink, the city of Rochester, Monroe County and the Rochester City School District have worked together to serve thousands of meals to kids every weekday

City School Superintendent Terry Dade said they’ve identified underserved parts of the city and are making adjustments to the program.

“We’re opening four new sites at the Douglass campus, school 8, school 17, and school 45,” said Dade.

The sites open up Monday, bringing the number of schools who are offering meals to 12. The city of Rochester is also offering meals at select rec centers. All sites serve grab and go breakfast and lunches. The rec centers serve dinner as well.

A district press release said 81,379 breakfast meals and 98,842 lunch meals would be served as of Thursday.

For more information check out our listing of places to get the meals here.

Tags

Arts & LifeRochester City School DistrictMonroe CountyfoodlinkTerry DadeRochester City School BoardSuperintendent Terry Dade1
James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
See stories by James Brown
Related Content
Load More