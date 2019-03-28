Rochester City Council writes Cuomo in support of marijuana bill

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By James Brown
Published March 28, 2019 at 5:21 PM EDT
Rochester City Council has sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in support of pot legalization in New York state. Councilman Mitch Gruber says legalizing marijuana could boost New York’s economy and tax revenue.

“The marijuana industry is poised to be huge,” said Gruber. “I believe in Colorado it grew to a billion dollars in three years, and certainly New York state is big enough to see those numbers get even higher.”

Gruber says the letter showed support for Buffalo-area Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes’ bill, which he says was written from a racial, social and economic justice lens.

“Fortunately, we can learn a lot from the mistakes those states have made, and I believe the legislation presented by Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes is a step in that direction.”

He says the bill would put some of the tax revenue into a separate fund, where it could be spread among programs helping communities affected by drugs.

While it’s not known if pot legalization will make it into the state budget by Monday’s deadline, several local senators say it is unlikely. If it’s not included in this year’s budget, it’s possible that the issue could be taken up before the Legislature finishes the current session in June.

James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
