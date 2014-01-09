© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

LISTEN: Lovely Warren on "Connections" with Evan Dawson

WXXI News | By Juan Vazquez
Published January 9, 2014 at 3:21 PM EST
Newly elected Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren sat down as Evan Dawson's guest on the first hour of Thursday's Connections.  Warren addressed the much talked about neeed for security detail, along with ideas for downtown development, including a water park. You can listen to the entire program here:

