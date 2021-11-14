-
We discuss the latest information surrounding the raiding of Mayor Lovely Warren's house and the criminal charges against her husband.Our guests:Jeremy…
-
A year after Monroe County’s first case of COVID-19, Rochester and county officials joined health care leaders Thursday to pay tribute to both the lives…
-
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has appointed a new interim police chief. And Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan will be the first female to hold the chief’s…
-
The Rochester Police command staff met with City Council members and Mayor Lovely Warren via Zoom on Thursday about the ongoing unrest in the city. There…
-
In response to the Black Lives Matter protests locally, leaders from Monroe County and the City of Rochester announced a new commission Thursday to…
-
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren claims the relationship between the police department and city residents is “light-years ahead” of other cities. During a…
-
Members of Rochester City Council and concerned community members are calling for a deeper look into the incident between a 10-year-old girl and city…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week that groups of 10 or less people will be allowed to gather for the Memorial Day holiday. But Rochester Mayor Lovely…
-
Administrators at two Rochester health providers said Tuesday that they are opening clinics in areas of the city where many people of color live.Jordan…
-
Monroe County will dispatch law enforcement officers to gatherings that violate New York’s social distancing guidelines, County Executive Adam Bello said…