© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

2019 Year in Review: Rochester City School District

WXXI News | By Megan Mack,
James Brown
Published December 24, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST
yir2019_300x250_roc_city_school_district.jpg

The Rochester City School District had a turbulent 2019.

Early in the year, it attempted to respond to a state-mandated report that deemed it in dire need of improvement. It was also at the center of a debate regarding a possible state takeover, and a controversy surrounding teacher layoffs to cover the district’s nearly $65 million budget gap.

James Brown covered these stories throughout the year. He and Connections producer Megan Mack discuss those developments, and what we could see in 2020.

Tags

Arts & LifeRochester City School DistrictRochester City School Board1
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
See stories by James Brown