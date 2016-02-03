Special Advisory Committee to See if Military Academy is Feasible at RCSD

The city school board president is announcing the formation of a special advisory committee to determine if a military academy could work in the district.

Van White says the committee, comprised of cross-section of community members, from active and retired military people to civilians and teachers, will be co-chaired by two people: Todd Baxter, CEO of the Veterans Outreach Center, and retired Lt. Col. Ulises Miranda, a Junior ROTC instructor in the district.

"They'll be advising the board whether it makes sense from a fiscal point of view, instructional point of view to create a military academy. They will have 60 days from the point they are given their charge to make some recommendations to the school board."

White says the committee will have many considerations, including how much it would cost to have such a collaborative with a branch of the military, and how the model would be structured.

White says a military academy is a sound idea, because education is all about opportunities, whether or not students desire to pursue a career in the military.

"To get the necessary preparation in school that provided them successful road to pass the regents exam and graduate on time."

Ultimately the seven member Board of Education will determine if this is a good fit for the district.



