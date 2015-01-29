Greece School Official To Help Lead Changes At Rochester's East H.S.

A Greece School District official will become East High School's new Deputy Superintendent. The job being filled by Shaun Nelms is a new position created by the partnership that will see the University of Rochester taking over administration of East High.

In late February, Nelms, who is currently deputy superintendent for the Greece School District, will become deputy superintendent at East H.S., overseeing the hiring of all administrative and staff positions as well as the day-to-day operations.

Nelms previously was in the Rochester City School District, serving as chief of schools for the northeast zone from 2009 to 2012 where he supervised more than 20 schools. He also has been a principal in the Rush-Henrietta district.

The U of R had volunteered to take over East High after the state called for major changes at the school to turn around poor student performance. Pending final approval from the state, the U of R will assume full management responsibilities for East starting in July.