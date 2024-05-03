Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 3, 2024

Provided / Provided James Patterson, Commissioner for the Rochester City School Board.

First hour: Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson on the latest with the board and the district

Second hour: YouTube star and Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductee Rick Beato

Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson says two of his colleagues have made false accusations against him. In March, RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso announced that he will resign from his position at the end of the current school year. Some board members say the news caught them by surprise. In a conversation on this program, Board President Cynthia Elliott and Vice President Beatriz LeBron said the behavior of two board members made it difficult for Peluso to do his job; LeBron said some of the behavior was “borderline harassment.” Patterson says he wants to set the record straight. He joins us this hour to discuss his take on Peluso’s departure, issues with the board, and what’s next for the district. Our guest:



Then in our second hour, guest host Daniel Kushner talks to YouTube star and Fairport native Rick Beato. Beato is a member of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. The induction ceremony takes place Sunday at Kodak Hall. Beato is an accomplished musician well-versed in jazz, classical, and rock, but his impact on the music community in the Internet age has been felt most on YouTube, where he has become an authority on all things pop music from the ’60s to the present day. Beato joins us in the studio for the hour. Our guest: