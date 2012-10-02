© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Community Forum Examines Dropout Rate

WXXI News | By Kate O'Connell
Published October 2, 2012 at 10:26 AM EDT

WXXI's Innovation Trail held a community forum on the dropout crisis in Rochester and upstate New York. Innovation Trail reporter Kate O'Connell reports community members, educators, students and experts all took part in a discussion of ways to stem the growing epidemic of dropping attendance.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOpmR0lX2aA

Arts & LifeInnovation Traileducation1