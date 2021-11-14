-
-
For years, the government has warned that saturated fat found in whole milk leads to increased risk for heart disease. But now, it’s taking a second...
-
Alcoa on Tuesday announced a three and half year deal to keep its smelter in Massena open, and increase its competitiveness. The agreement reduces layoffs…
-
Jon Schull is transforming lives for young people in need of limbs. The RIT research scientist is the founder of e-NABLE, an organization that uses 3-D…
-
The Rochester area saw another month of job growth in August.New numbers from the state labor department show that this region added more than 10,000…
-
The Rochester area didn't do very well in terms of being a business friendly region, at least according to a new survey by the website Thumbtack.com. That…
-
Watch as EPA Regional Administrator, Judith Enck, sits down with Innovation Trail to discuss the Clean Power Plan. Enck talks about:How is New York state…
-
Joined by Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Buffalo officials spent Tuesday showing off some of the fruits of the so-called "Buffalo Billion" to delegates…
-
In this hour of Innovation Friday we’re to find out about the importance of medical interpreting. The rollout of the Affordable Care Act has created a…
-
If you’ve ever cheered your way through that famous scene in the movie "Office Space" where a frustrated user demolishes a malfunctioning laser printer,…