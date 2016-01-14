© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: Living With MS, The Little Robot That Could & Our New American Grad Champ

Published January 14, 2016 at 8:00 PM EST
American Graduate Champion, Susan Gunther (far left), Director of the Liberty Partnerships Program at Monroe Community College

It’s referred to by some as an “invisible disability.” It’s a disease with no known cure, affecting the lives of millions around the globe, including some people in our community. What you need to know about it and the stories of those who refuse to be defined by it, on this edition of Need to Know.

Also on the show, we’ll learn about a first of its kind robot created by a college student in an effort to revolutionize hospitality.

And she’s been called a source of tough love by local teens, some of whom had once been on the verge of dropping out of high school. Meet our new American Graduate Champion. 

