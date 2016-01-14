WATCH: Living With MS, The Little Robot That Could & Our New American Grad Champ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnV3FXCRNBo" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-size: 11px; color: rgb(22, 122, 198); cursor: pointer; font-family: Roboto, arial, sans-serif; line-height: 14.3px; background-image: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-size: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; background-position: initial; background-repeat: initial;" target="_blank"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnV3FXCRNBo

It’s referred to by some as an “invisible disability.” It’s a disease with no known cure, affecting the lives of millions around the globe, including some people in our community. What you need to know about it and the stories of those who refuse to be defined by it, on this edition of Need to Know.

Also on the show, we’ll learn about a first of its kind robot created by a college student in an effort to revolutionize hospitality.

And she’s been called a source of tough love by local teens, some of whom had once been on the verge of dropping out of high school. Meet our new American Graduate Champion.